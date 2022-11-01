Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $175,000.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RNA stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Insider Activity

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

