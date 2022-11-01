Axie Infinity Price Reaches $9.05 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $867.21 million and $71.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $9.05 or 0.00044254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,451.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007865 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 82.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00253376 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,820,050 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,507,549.77395691 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.19568931 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $87,806,921.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

