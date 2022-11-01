Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Azenta Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Azenta has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZTA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

