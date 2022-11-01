B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OPI stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a PE ratio of 170.02 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

