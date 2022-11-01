B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,870. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $398,476.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,978,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,969,174.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,732.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 89,401 shares of company stock worth $4,349,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

