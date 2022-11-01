B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRIVW remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.