Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Up 1.5%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.11 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 82.20 ($0.99). Approximately 440,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 899,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.98).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.90. The company has a market cap of £294.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Emma Davies acquired 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,167.50 ($12,285.52).

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

