Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,984 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $34,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

