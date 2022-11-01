Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,941 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 2.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.80. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,391. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average is $251.78.

