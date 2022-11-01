Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. 163,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,157. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.