Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,106 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.02. 1,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

