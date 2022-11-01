Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

