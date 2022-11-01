Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.19 million. Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.42.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 498,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,333. The company has a market cap of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bandwidth by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.