Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730,451 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 603,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,421,964. The company has a market capitalization of $290.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

