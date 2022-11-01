Bank of America Downgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Underperform

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INO. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of INO opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $538.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

