Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,543 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Danaher by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.55. 109,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

