Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,826 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.
NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $180.44. The company had a trading volume of 154,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $182.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
