Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $47,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.60. 270,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,611. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.88.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

