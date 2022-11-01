Bank of Nova Scotia Has $44.22 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 771.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 873,224 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.31% of Western Digital worth $44,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,629,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 64.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,052,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,255,000 after buying an additional 413,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 118.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 662,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,059,000 after buying an additional 358,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Performance

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,851. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.