Bank of Nova Scotia Has $62.67 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,830,163 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.61% of MGIC Investment worth $62,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 120,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

