Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 0.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.39% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $118,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IFF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

