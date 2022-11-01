Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,442 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,263 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for 0.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $160,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.82. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.05 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

