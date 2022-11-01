Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,164,584 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,164,584 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $258,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.31. The company had a trading volume of 207,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,089. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $152.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.