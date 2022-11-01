Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 30,631 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Progressive were worth $49,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 195,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.97. 87,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

