Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.