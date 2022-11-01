BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.0 %

BankUnited stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 408,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

