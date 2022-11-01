Barclays Boosts Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $200.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $174.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 171.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

