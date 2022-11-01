Barclays Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €32.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from €33.00 ($33.67) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 72,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.