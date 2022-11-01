Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Update

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 10,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Cfra lowered their price target on Barclays to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

BCS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

