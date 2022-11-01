Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading 2.6% Higher

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 16,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 54,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

Barkby Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.71.

About Barkby Group

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

