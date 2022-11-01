Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,343 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 632.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 223.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,648.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,679 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

