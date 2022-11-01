Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.