Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,575. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

