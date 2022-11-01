Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.15. 5,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,201. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
