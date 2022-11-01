Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,707 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 37,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,350. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.