Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. 80,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

