Beauty Health (SKIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beauty Health stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $9,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $4,314,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 684.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 207,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

