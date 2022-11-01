Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $641.50

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 641.50 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 639 ($7.72), with a volume of 174954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624.50 ($7.55).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 720 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 675 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 655 ($7.91).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,421.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 594.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 525.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.