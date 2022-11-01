Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Cut by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 4.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $222,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $234.99. 6,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,922. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

