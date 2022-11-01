Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.02.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
