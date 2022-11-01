Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.02.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

