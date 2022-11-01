BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

BLU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,103. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

Several research analysts recently commented on BLU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.