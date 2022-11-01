Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 2,421 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 146,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 207,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 198,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. 18,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

