Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,487 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 15,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.