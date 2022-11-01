Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWV. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWV traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $92.73. 127,318 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62.

