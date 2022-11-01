Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 2,857 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 329.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $147.11. 91,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

