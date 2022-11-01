Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 152,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,461. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $164.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

