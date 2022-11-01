Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after buying an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after buying an additional 1,870,848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. 130,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,598. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94.

