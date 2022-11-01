Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 9,666 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

