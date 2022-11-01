Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.46. 26,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,129. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $261.47.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,746 shares of company stock worth $11,281,494. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

