Bend DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.50 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $61.50 million and $351,052.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

